Khloe Kardashian turns deaf ears to Tristan Thompson's romantic post

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has shunned Tristan Thompson's birthday post amid cheating accusations.

The 30-year-old basketball player reportedly made a failed attempt to persuade the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star with a gushing post, wishing her on her 37th birthday Sunday (June 27) amid recent split following cheating accusations.

The professional basketballer shared a sweet message along with some mesmerising photos to melt Khloe's heart on her big day, calling her an 'incredible partner' and his 'best friend' in a winded tribute.

Khloe did not respond to the athlete and remained mum even after his loving words about the mom-of-one.

The 30-year-old Boston Celtics player might not be with Khloe Kardashian romantically anymore, but he's still got a lot of love for her -- which you can see in a public birthday message he sent Khloe's way.

In his Instagram message, which was accompanied with intimate photos, Tristan wrote: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met."

He went on to describe his feelings about Khloe in his own words, writing: "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."



The parents of True have been on the outs once again after a tumultuous five-year relationship surrounded by multiple infidelity rumors on his part.

Tristan Thompson's emotional post has not attracted an response from Khloe Kardashian amid rumours of his romance with Sydney Chase, who claimed to have had sex with him. He seems to have denied that among other cheating/paternity claims that are also floating out there.