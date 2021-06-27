Prince Harry wants to heal rift with royal family: report

Prince Harry has been seeking the support of his friends in the UK as he wants to heal the rift with the royal family, according to a report.



Citing a royal author Robert Lacey, Express.co.uk reported that Prince Harry has been calling his friends in the UK for advice after his comments about Prince Charles backfired.

A latest report in the publication said that the Duke of Sussex is homesick and relying on his friends that he has known since his time as a bachelor before he met Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK to attend the statue unveiling of Princess Diana.

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades when they sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Their relationship with the royal family further deteriorated after their tell-all interview.