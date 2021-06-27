 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Lenny Kravitz talks about Harry Styles' 'heavily influenced' fashion sense

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Lenny Kravitz talks about Harry Styles heavily influenced fashion sense
Lenny Kravitz talks about Harry Styles' 'heavily influenced' fashion sense

Musician Lenny Kravitz is touching on singer Harry Styles' fashion sense.

Speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) on Friday, the Raise Vibration crooner agreed with co-host Jeremy Parsons that Harry might be taking his fashion inspiration from Kravtiz himself.

"I think there's several things in there, and one of them could possibly be me."

"We met years ago on the road and became friendly, [he's a] really sweet guy," the singer continued. "And he was evolving from his group to what he's doing now, solo."

"So, it's nice to see him in the suits and the boas and all this stuff that I did back in the '90s," Kravitz added.

