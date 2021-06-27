Meghan Markle dubbed a ‘nightmare’ by Prince Harry’s friends: ‘She so American!’

Prince Harry's friends don't seem to be big fans of Meghan Markle either as they mirror the same sentiments about her as Prince William.

Per a piece published in the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was labelled a “complete nightmare” by Harry’s friends.

Consultant for The Crown and historian Robert Lacey wrote in his piece for the paper: "Meghan can be a 500 per cent nightmare.”

"The never-ending PR. She's just so . . . American!" added Harry’s friend to Lacey, per his article penned for the Daily Mail.

As per Harry’s friends, he has admitted to some of the mistakes he made in the past and would like to heal his rift with his elder brother Prince William.