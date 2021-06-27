Florence Pugh recalls her memorable first meeting with Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Florence Pugh is getting candid about her experience sharing screens with Scarlett Johansson for the Black Widow prequel.



While in conversation with The Sun, the Little Women star, 25, recalled the very memorable first meeting she had with the Avengers: Endgame actor for the shooting of the Marvel spy drama.

“It’s amazing how they create fights you are capable of doing if you are up for it,” shared.

“That was so exciting because you get to be really shoving Scarlett Johansson against the kitchen counter, which was the first day I worked with her. We’d only met a week previous so it was like, ‘Hi! I’m going to beat you now,’” she added.

“But it was great and we fell in love during that fight because it was just so messy. It was cool,” said Pugh.

Pugh will be essaying the role of Russian spy Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff [Johansson’s character].