Princes Harry and William’s reunion at Philip’s funeral was far from cordial: Lacey

Prince William and Prince Harry had made headlines when they were spotted walking side by side at Prince Philip's funeral. However, things were hardly any less hostile behind closed doors.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey claims that the feud between the warring brothers escalated beyond control following the televised funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Lacey wrote in a new article for the Daily Mail: "They started quarrelling again. There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said,” added the historical consultant to Netflix’s The Crown.

"There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or 'mini summit' following Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17,” Lacey wrote.

"The conflict between Diana's two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon,” added Lacey.