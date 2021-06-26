Psychic makes gut-wrenching predictions about Sussexes rift with royal family

Psychic reveals shocking details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal feud

British psychic Roxanne Furnival, who said she knew the COVID-19 pandemic is about to hit the world, revealed some shocking details she saw on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Responding to whether she thinks the Sussexes will attend Queen Elizabeth's Platnum Jubilee, Roxanne said, “I see them attending, but they’ll be seated to the side. I don’t see them included in the inner circle."

“I think they are going to be kept at arm’s length for a long time. Harry’s found his voice through Meghan, which is brilliant, but I’m concerned it’s too much for him. I see him struggling in the future with this," she added.

As for who will ascend the throne as King after Queen Elizabeth, Roxanne predicted it is William and not Charles.

Instead, she said, Charles will hand the crown over to Prince William directly. “I don’t see Charles becoming King,” Roxanne said.

“I see the crown being passed to William. I’m not sure how this will evolve, but I see Charles stepping aside to let William lead. I don’t know if that’s his choice, or someone else’s, but I don’t see him on the throne," she added.