Prince Charles, Harry not 'willing to bury the hatchet' just yet

Prince Charles and Harry not ready to repair their rift as of now

Prince Charles is not ready to forgive his son, Prince Harry, after he accused him multiple times of bad parenting.



The Duke of Sussex, who is in the UK to inaugurate Princess Diana's memorial on Friday, will not have a one-on-one meeting with his father, as he is not ready to repair the rift just yet.

“Tensions continue to run high between Charles and Harry. Neither are willing to bury the hatchet,” an insider said. “Their relationship is boarding on irreparable.”



“Harry doesn’t particularly want to see Charles on his return to the U.K. and the feeling is mutual,” the source added.

It was earlier reported that the Prince of Wales will be turning his back on Harry as soon as he arrives in the UK, as he will be leaving for a trip to Scotland.

In March, Harry and Meghan appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging the royal family of racism, cutting them off financially and barring them from getting help for mental well-being.

