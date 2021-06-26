Did Tom Cruise get COVID? Sources speculate after his absence pauses ‘M:I 7’ shoot

The Mission: Impossible 7 shoot has hit a pause one more time after a positive COVID-19 test result emerged on set.



The Tom Cruise’s action flick is hit with a lengthy delay for the second time this time around owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, as earlier this month, shooting was paused when some staffers tested positive.

According to reports, many insiders are speculating that this time around the shoot has been stopped due to Crusie himself.

In spite of there there being no proof of Cruise being responsible, the hearsay was sparked over the actor’s absence on set.

“Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 is on hold again because of coronavirus. And this time, those working on the production have said they think Tom could be the possible cause of the postponement,” a source said to The Sun.

“Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test. And since then, Tom hasn’t been on set once,” they went on to say.

“Now people are speculating that he could have come into contact with the person who tested positive. And in some cases, people are even gossiping and saying it could be him,” added the insider.