Salma Hayek says missed The Matrix role because of her laziness

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek is one of the industry's most iconic actresses with her established acting credentials. But, the 54-year-old Mexican-American actress does not flinch from speaking the truth. She has recently gone candid saying it was because of her laziness that she missed the lead role in the trail-blazing The Matrix.

The Hollywood movie, The Matrix, leads the specific genre from the 1990s with its trendsetting pattern. Salma Hayek said she had been picked among the four finalists to play Trinity in the iconic movie. However, the demanding nature of the action movie was too much for her to fulfil.

“We were one of the four finalists for The Matrix. We’d jumped through many hurdles, screen testing, and many auditions,” the actress told Jada Pinkett Smith on her talk show Red Table Talk.

“They brought these stunt coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test.”



Being happy to meet her friend Pinkett, Salma Hayek looked overjoyed. She candidly said the gruelling demands of the action movie were beyond her to meet.

“I’m flexible and agile, but I’m lazy,” she made a point. “I never really went to the gym, they said, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?’ I couldn’t even go around the room once.”

Who got the role, then? Salma Hayek has the answer. “Here comes Jada, a mean, lean, sexy machine! Oh my God! She was so good! It was so embarrassing! She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable. She was so gracious,” the actress said.

Actress Carrie-Ann Moss got the exacting role. The actress will take her role again in the fourth film of the Matrix franchise. Her friend Jada Pinkett Smith played Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Salma Hayek also laid bare the secret of the spark in her friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith. “Every time I'm going to do action, I say, no, I better start getting some stamina and practice the routines, you’ve got to be like Jada," she added.