 
close
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Jennifer Aniston weighs in on Matthew Perry’s ‘self-torture’ in ‘Friends’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on Matthew Perry’s ‘self-torture’ in ‘Friends’

Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently weighed in on all the self-torture Matthew Perry has been partaking in.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview on The Today Show.

There she was quoted saying, “‘I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt.”

For those unversed with the matter, during the reunion episode Perry addressed his anxiety and admitted, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy, for sure. If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment