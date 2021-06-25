 
Fri Jun 25, 2021
June 25, 2021

Miley Cyrus unveils countdown to Peacock TV concert count down

Lyricist and singer Miley Cyrus recently started off the official countdown for the Peacock TV Pride Special concert.

The singer announced the news over on Instagram alongside backstage highlights of both her concert looks, fellow stars and backstage snaps.

The post also included a caption that read, “They say a picture says a thousand words. But these just say one - YASSSSSSSSSS! #MileyPrideSpecial on @peacocktv TODAY!”

Check it out below:


