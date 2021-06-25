Statement issued on Prince Harry and Prince William's reunion at Princess Diana statue unveiling

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has issued the details about the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in a statement that was released by the Kensington Palace.



According to the statement, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) will be joined by close family of late Princess Diana, members of the statue committee, the sculptor of the statue Ian Rank-Broadley and gardener designer Pip Morrison.



It would be Prince Harry's second visit to the United Kingdom since he and his wife Meghan Markle sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke would not be accompanied by Meghan Markle and his two children during his visit to the UK.

According to the British media, Queen Elizabeth would not attend the unveiling of Prince Diana's statue as she would be in Scotland.

