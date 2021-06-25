Conan O’Brien ends late-night hosting gig after nearly 3 decades

Renowned talkshow host Conan O’Brien has decided to bid farewell to late-night hosting after nearly three decades.

The host made the major announcement on his final TBS show Conan.

In his final opening monologue the longest-tenured host got candid about how it was hard to grasp at the fact that the end of his 28-year run has arrived.

"It’s hard to believe, it’s hard to say, it’s our final show on TBS," he told the live audience.

He shared that he did "4,000 hours of television".

“Every night, I always said, ‘Tonight we have a really great show’ and I have to tell you I was often lying. But tonight we really do have a great show! And if we don’t, what are you going to do about it? I’ll be long gone,” he quipped.