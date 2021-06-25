Danish Taimoor over the moon as Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his comment

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor was shocked and expressed his excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his comment in the video he posted to celebrate 300 million followers on Instagram.



Taking to Instagram, Danish Taimoor said “I have been his biggest fan since Day 1.”

The Mehar Posh actor went on to say “This morning I was on my Instagram, and saw his post on him hitting 300 Million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan. I still cannot believe it.”

He continued “It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me, it’s my idol, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy.”

“It really is an honor and something I will never forget. This may be one the best days of my entire life. Thank you RONALDO.”



Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated with fans as he reached 300 million followers on Instagram recently.

Sharing the video, he said “300 million! What an amazing number. Thank you for your support, always” followed by a heart emoji.



