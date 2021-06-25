 
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Kanye West files lawsuit against Walmart for selling Yeezy knockoffs

Kanye West has sued Walmart for selling knockoffs of his trendyYeezy sneakers.

West filed the complaint against the retail giant on Thursday in California court. The sneaker range, which was launched last year, has a retail price of $75.

The knockoffs at Walmart are being sold for as low as $21.99.

“Walmart is flagrantly trading off of his and Yeezy brand’s popularity by offering for sale an imitation version of the Yeezy Foam Runner,” according to the suit. 

