Meghan, Harry fire back at Prince Charles claims he helped them amid Megxit

Prince Harry claimed he and Meghan were cut off after they decided to step down from royal duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry responded to claims put forth by the Clarence House stating Prince Charles gave them a substantial amount of money to help them settle after royal exit.



This goes against Harry and Meghan's allegations that he was cut off financially after they decided to step down from royal duties.



The row arose when bank details released by the Clarence House unveiled Prince Charles 'supported the Sussexes substantially' until they were stable enough to fend for themselves in the US.

In the report, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales paid sons Prince William and Harry, along with their families, a total of $6.3 million for their "official expenditure."

According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess, Harry's comments that he was cut-off financially referred to just before the new fiscal financial year began, prior to his stepping down.

The rep told Vanity Fair, "The Duke's comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April."

"This is the same date that the ‘transitional year' of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced."

A spokesperson from Clarence House also confirmed to the BBC that financial support from Prince Charles for the royal couple has ceased since 2020. "That funding ceased in the summer of last year," he said. "The couple are now financially independent."