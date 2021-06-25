Pakistan experiments its vaccine on rabbit

File photo

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Friday experimented a coronavirus vaccine it formulated on a rabbit.

Pakistan will soon be able to produce its own coronavirus vaccine, said Dr Tahir Yaqub, a professor at the UVAS.

"We are waiting for the results of the first vaccine. The second experiment will be carried out on a monkey," he said.

Speaking to Geo News, he said very soon, Pakistan will be able to produce its own coronavirus vaccine.

The UVAS had launched the initiative to formulate Pakistan's own coronavirus vaccine, as per a report by The Nation.

A presentation in this regard was given by the UAVS officials to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who had agreed to allocate a fund of Rs100 million for the preparation of the COVID vaccine.

“We have sought a time period of six months to prepare the vaccine,” the Director of the UVAS, Dr Tahir said, adding that the university had all necessary arrangements needed for its preparation.