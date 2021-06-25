Lizzo and Demi Lovato to perform at Jazz Festival in October

The dry time of the Covid-19 pandemic appears to have given way as the world is returning to normalcy. The music world also welcoming the hustle of new activities with music concerts and shows being planned.

The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival is also returning to enthral music lovers in New Orleans in October this year. Taking to the festival's website, the organisers have announced the lineup of the performers on Thursday.



The music gala will keep its audience amused for full ten days, from October 8 to 17.



Top American singers, including Lizzo and Demi Lovato, are on the list of the artists set to headline the event.

Jimmy Buffett and Stevie Nicks have also been roped in to perform at the event. Local artists, including Jon Batiste, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty, will also set the stage on fire.

"Not having it last year, you feel that effect, now it coming back and leading the way for other festivals to say 'yeah, we can do this as well.' So that's jobs, that's spending across all neighborhoods," said Mark Romig with New Orleans and Company.



"That's the restaurant business. It's what we call heads in beds, people coming in and staying those days here. So between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, the world will be here in New Orleans."