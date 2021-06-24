 
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Will 'Kurulus:Osman' return for third season?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Will Kurulus:Osman return for third season?

The final episode of the season 2 of "Kurulus:Osman" left fans wondering about the return of the hit TV series for the third season.

The last  episode of season 2 was broadcast on a Turkish TV channel on Wednesday.

Directed by Mehmet Bozdag, "Kurulus: Osman" is set to return for the third season.

While the makers of the hit TV series have not given any release date, it is expected that the third season will start airing in early 2022.

"Kurulus: Osman" tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The series is the sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul", a series about the father of Osman.

The historical series is watched by millions of people online with subtitles after it is aired in Turkey.


