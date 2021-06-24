 
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Prince Harry unlikely to meet Queen Elizabeth in UK: report

Prince  Harry is likely to attend the   unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace next week.

It will be Harry's second visit to the UK since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.

The Duke of Sussex had visited the UK in April to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip

The Duke  of Sussex wouldn't have the chance to meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the occasion as the  monarch will be in Scotland, according to UK's Daily Express.

Prince Harry, who is living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and his two children, would arrive in the UK to attend the event scheduled to be held on July 1.

His father Prince Charles will also be in Scotland when Prince Harry arrives back in the UK, Express.co.uk reported.

