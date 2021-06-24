Travis Barker to be by Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus' side amid cancer battle

Travis Barker gave his love and support to his fellow Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus after the latter revealed he has cancer.

The star, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian, spoke to E! News sharing that he is present to support the bass guitarist and singer, who revealed he is suffering from cancer.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon," he said.

The band’s bassist and singer announced the sad news on his social media, saying that while he is fearful, he also feels blessed to be in the hands of ‘incredible’ doctors.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he shared.

The singer said he has been undergoing chemo since the past three months and still has "months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future Love to you all."