Britney Spears ‘didn’t know’ she could petition against conservatorship

Britney Spears reportedly had no idea for years that she held the power to petition a termination of her conservatorship.
The singer got candid about the 13-year-long abuse she endured during her appearance in court.
According to transcripts acquired by the New York Times she was quoted saying, “I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again.”
She even addressed Judge Penny directly during the hearing and added, “Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that. Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I've done more than enough.”