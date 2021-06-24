 
close
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

LA court grants Tristan Thompson $52k default judgement in libel case

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
LA court grants Tristan Thompson $52k default judgement in libel case

A default judgment was granted to Tristan Thompson in his libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander.

The 30-year-old had sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander after she accused him of being the father of her child.

The NBA star sent the letter claiming that she made "malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications".

According to records obtained with People a Los Angeles court granted the NBA star $52,901.75 in the libel case, which is broken down as $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs in the libel case.

The documents shared that the basketball "contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father" of Kimberley’s child. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment