LA court grants Tristan Thompson $52k default judgement in libel case

A default judgment was granted to Tristan Thompson in his libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander.

The 30-year-old had sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander after she accused him of being the father of her child.

The NBA star sent the letter claiming that she made "malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications".

According to records obtained with People a Los Angeles court granted the NBA star $52,901.75 in the libel case, which is broken down as $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs in the libel case.

The documents shared that the basketball "contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father" of Kimberley’s child.