Khloé Kardashian vows to never let Tristan Thompson exploit her again

Khloé Kardashian is doing her best to move past this turmoil after parting ways from Tristan Thompson

The Good American founder is doing her best to move past this turmoil in life after parting ways from Thompson.

The pair called it quits over the NBA player's infidelity and his many cheating scandals.



"She doesn't ever want to be in this position again," added the insider. "She is done falling for Tristan's empty promises."



On Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan "are not together right now," adding that "the ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

A second source told the outlet that the on-again, off-again duo "are trying to be on good terms" but "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to three-year-old daughter, True Thompson.