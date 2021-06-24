 
close
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Prince William 'went ballistic' after Meghan's bullying allegations shocked Palace

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021

Prince William lost his calm after reading a 'dossier of distress' regarding how Meghan abused staff members 

Prince William was left fuming after allegations of bullying by Kensington Palace staffers emerged against Meghan Markle. 

According to historian Robert Lacey's book Battle of Brothers, the Duke of Cambridge lost his calm after reading a "dossier of distress" regarding how Meghan abused the members of staff. 

The dossier was compiled by compiled by Kensington Palace communications chief Jason Knauf, Lacey said. 

William, who "personally liked" all the staff alleged to have been mistreated by Meghan, came to believe that the former actress was "fundamentally hostile to the royal system," the author said.

He "went ballistic" when he heard the allegations, and later instructed his private secretary, Simon Case, to begin dividing their households "immediately,"  the historian claimed.

Moroever, a heated discussion between Harry and William resulted in the former slamming the phone down as William claimed a staff member suffered from  post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to Meghan's bullying. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment