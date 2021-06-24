Britney Spears says she was forcefully drugged by her father: ‘I felt drunk’

Vocal powerhouse Britney Spears railed against her father Jamie Spears, calling him a 'trafficker'.



The Toxic singer testified before the Los Angeles court on Wednesday in reference to her conservatorship that has been controlling her life and finances since 2008.

Per The Independent, Spears said: “All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” said the singer in her 24-minute statement.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent,” she said about her father, who retains control of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

The pop star also added that she was forced to ingest lithium: “It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months... I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children,” said Spears.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,” she said.