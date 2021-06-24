Jennifer Aniston shares what she wants in a partner and if marriage is on the cards

American superstar Jennifer Aniston is shedding light on her personal life and her possible plans of settling down soon with a man.



While in conversation with People magazine, the Friends actor, 52, spoke about her previous failed marriages with actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and shed light on her plans of settling down or not.

“No. Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it,” said The Morning Show actor about the idea of online dating.

Sharing her candid thoughts on whether or not she wishes to get married, Aniston said: “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Shedding light on the media scrutiny that she had to face over her love life over the years, Aniston said: "Self-awareness is key. I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she said.