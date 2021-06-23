Lisa Kudrow reveals how 'Friends' co-stars supported her on her mother's death

Lisa Kudrow said her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox came running to support her after her mother's death last year.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the actress said her mother died "right at the very beginning" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she was not entirely sure her mother died on coronavirus because they didn't have tesst.

Speaking of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, she said, "These women came running to support, that was really nice." They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there.

