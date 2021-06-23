Meghan, Harry anger royal experts for licensing domain names for Lilibet Diana

'Harry and Meghan were buying up Lili and Diana domain names for their new daughter,' says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by royal experts over the licensing of daughter Lilibet Diana's domain names.

According to Dan Woottoon, the Sussexes have made an extremely tacky move. He also said it laid bare the "grim reality of Prince Harry's new Hollywood lifestyle."

"When most new parents would be concentrating every fibre of their being on making sure their newborn had a safe and happy arrival into the world, Harry and Meghan were buying up Lili and Diana domain names for their new daughter.

"No, this isn't a joke, they've actually admitted as much today, including one before the baby was even born," Wootton wrote in MailOnline.

According to The Telegraph, two domains purchased by Harry and Meghan were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.