 
close
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

Meghan, Harry anger royal experts for licensing domain names for Lilibet Diana

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
Harry and Meghan were buying up Lili and Diana domain names for their new daughter, says royal expert
'Harry and Meghan were buying up Lili and Diana domain names for their new daughter,' says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by royal experts over the licensing of daughter Lilibet Diana's domain names. 

According to Dan Woottoon, the Sussexes have made an extremely tacky move. He also said it laid bare the "grim reality of Prince Harry's new Hollywood lifestyle."

"When most new parents would be concentrating every fibre of their being on making sure their newborn had a safe and happy arrival into the world, Harry and Meghan were buying up Lili and Diana domain names for their new daughter.

"No, this isn't a joke, they've actually admitted as much today, including one before the baby was even born," Wootton wrote in MailOnline.

According to The Telegraph, two domains purchased by Harry and Meghan were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.

Latest News

More From Entertainment