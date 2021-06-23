Anya Taylor-Joy thinks she ‘let people down’ with her role in debut film ‘The Witch’

'I still get shivers thinking about it,' said Anya Taylor-Joy about the film

Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy is opening up about at her debut film The Witch, and the disappointing feeling she got after watching it.

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, The Queen’s Gambit actor, 25, said she felt ‘devastated’ after watching her debut film, only hours before it screened for the public.

"I thought I'd never work again; I still get shivers thinking about it. It was just the worst feeling of, 'I have let down the people I love most in the world. I didn't do it right.'”

"And I'm quite verbose - I like to talk, I like to communicate. I did not talk; I just cried. I couldn't handle seeing my face that large,” she went on to say.

Touching upon her attempt at playing a younger version of Maleficent for the 2014-film, Taylor-Joy said: "Oh, I wanted it so badly. It was Disney and I love Angelina [Jolie]. I look nothing like her, so I was never going to get it, but I was naïve and I thought, 'Miracles happen.' "

Taylor-Joy later got asked to audition for The Witch after losing out on her role in the Angelina Jolie-starrer. She said she “never thought I would get it, because the character Thomasin was described as plain. And I just thought, 'Okay, there's a lot of things that I can do, but I can't really change my face that much,' " she added.