Dua Lipa showers love on boyfriend Anwar Hadid as he turns 22

Dua Lipa wrote a heartfelt note for Anwar Hadid, proving the couple is going stronger than eve

Pop star Dua Lipa is gushing over her boyfriend and model Anwar Hadid as he rings in his 22nd birthday.

Turning to Instagram with photos of herself with Hadid, 22, the three-time Grammy winner wrote a heartfelt note for him, proving the couple is going stronger than ever.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc. Another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today,” she wrote.

In February, while speaking about their relationship with British Vogue, Lipa had said she wants to keep their personal lives under wraps.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun. But at the same time, we're quite private,” she said.

"We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions,” she added.