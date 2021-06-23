Jimmy Kimmel mocks ‘snowflake’ Trump for ‘not knowing how to take a joke’

Jimmy Kimmel termed Donald Trump ‘President Snowflake’ after the move

Late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is mocking former US President Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast had earlier reported that Trump wanted to launch an investigation into Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple other shows which ridiculed the Republican president.

Ridiculing the alleged move, Kimmel termed him ‘President Snowflake’ and said: “Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him.”

“He can’t take a joke. He can make one. In fact, he’s made several: Eric, Ivanka, Don Jr. But he cannot take a joke,” said Kimmel.

The claims of an investigation were denied by Trump, who often published charged tweets against the aforementioned shows during his tenure as president.