 
close
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

Marriage proposal on the cards for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, once again

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be moving forward with their romance at lightening speed!

Latesr reports on the couple have revealed that the Batman star is getting ready to pop the big question in front of the Hustlers actor very soon as their rekindled romance heats up.

A source close to Bennifer spoke to Closer magazine and said that Affleck is planning to go down on his knees next month on Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24.

"Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July,” said the source.

The pair was previously engaged as well back in 2002 when Affleck had proposed with a massive 6.1 carat pink diamond engagement ring only two months after they started dating.

The lovebirds had to call off their engagement as they blamed press intrusion for the reason behind their breakup. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment