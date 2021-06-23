Cara Delevingne says she feels ‘a lot more free’ than she did in the past

Fashionista and acclaimed actor Cara Delevingne is talking about how she feels more comfortable with the sexuality she identifies with now than she did before.

While chatting with Josh Smith on his Pride episode of Make It Reign podcast, the model, 28, said her sexuality changes quite frequently.

"The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it's pansexual, bisexual - I don't really know,” she said.

"It's like a pendulum swinging, but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to,” she went on to say.

"I've kind of felt because I was lacking in my desire for women or love for women that I kind of just went one way and now it changes a lot more,” she added.

The Paper Towns actor, who came out as pansexual last year, revealed that she feels “a lot more free” than before as she previously used to “self-shame.”

"I'm (now) taking pride in my sexual identity. I'm taking pride in my sexuality,” she added.