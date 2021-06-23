Queen Elizabeth is the only person who can ‘crack sense’ into Prince Harry: expert

The battle between Prince Harry and Prince William appears to be aggravating with each passing day ever since the former's public attacks hurled at the royals.



Reports have now revealed that the Duke of Cambridge has lost all the trust he had for his younger brother and has left it up to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to make him see the light.

While speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat programme, royal expert and commentator, Phil Dampier said: “I don’t think William trusts Harry anymore and he is always worried that anything he says will end up in the press in two or three days’ time.”

"That’s what he is worried about, and he needs to be cautious of what he can actually say to him,” he added.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl said that the Queen is the only member of the family who might be able to bring peace into the family.

“She is the only person who can talk to Harry in a certain way and make him see sense," she told the programme,” she said.