Katie Price trolled for 'leaving' Harvey to get liposuction in Turkey

Katie Price has been blasted by a social media troll who claimed she "left" her son Harvey to travel for cosmetic surgery in Turkey.



The 43-year-old 'My Crazy Life' star jetted to the red-list country last week with her fiancé Carl Woods to get liposuction.



Taking to Instagram after recovering from the surgery, the former glamour model posted an adorable throwback snap of herself and Harvey with the caption: "The best cuddles are from you babies.

Majority of Katie's fans followers flooded the post with positive messages, while one person slammed her for jetting off to Turkey and leaving her 'disabled' son in the UK.



The Instagram user commented: "Well if you hadn't got to a red country for you're own vain self. You could cuddle him. I thought you look after Harvey 24/7 and only you can calm Harvey down."



Fans of the former I'm A Celebrity contestant jumped in to defend the star, with one insisting: "All do respect.... Do you have a child with special needs? Have you any idea how all consuming it can be?



"Carers are allowed to take time out for their own mental health. It's really important.

"Don't judge until you've walked a mile in her shoes. If you have nothing nice to say then keep your negativity to yourself."

The mom-of-five broke both her feet last summer after suffering a horror fall while on holiday in Turkey with her family. She jumped off a 25 foot wall and has since been left unable to do much walking.



Katie has claimed that jetting off to Turkey is "work" because it will appear on her new show. Guidelines suggest that red locations should not be visited "except in the most extreme circumstances".

