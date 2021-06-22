Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unable to earn money they need in UK says expert

Public Relations expert Mark Borkowski has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in the United States because they were unable to raise the money they needed in the UK.

Speaking to GB News, he said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need the money for their big project.

The author said Meghan's ambition are much bigger and could eventually lead to a race for the White House.

Borkowski said the royal couple have chosen America to build their brand. He explained that the couple's ambitions are far greater than many might realise.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties to lead a financially independent life.

The couple is currently living the US with their children Archie and newborn daughter who they named after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.



