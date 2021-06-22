 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unable to earn money they need in UK says expert

Public Relations expert   Mark Borkowski has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in the United States because they were unable to raise the money they needed in the UK.

Speaking to GB News, he said the Duke and Duchess  of Sussex need the money for their big project.  

The author said  Meghan's  ambition are  much bigger and  could eventually lead to a race for the White House.

Borkowski said the royal couple have chosen America  to build their brand. He explained that the couple's ambitions are far greater than many might realise.

Meghan and Harry  stepped down from their royal duties to lead a financially independent life.

The couple is  currently living the US with their children  Archie and newborn daughter who they named after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.


