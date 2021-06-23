Prince Harry edited out of a picture posted by Clarence House to wish William 39th birthday

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sent birthday wishes to Prince William on his 39th birthday Monday.

Clarence House shared two throwback snaps to mark the occasion. The first snap showed William as a baby playing on the lap of his father Charles, while the other saw the pair photographed with Camilla.

Prince Harry has reportedly been edited out of a photo posted by Clarence House to wish the Duke of Cambridge on his big day.

In the original photo, which was reportedly taken at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at Olympic Park in London in 2014, Harry is seen laughing with his father at the family watch performance.



The Duke of Sussex, who was seated next to the Prince of Wales at the event, is nowhere to be seen in the photo shared by Clarence House.



Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the Harry's absence from the official picture, with one responded: "I don’t expect many will immediately recognise event from 2nd photo…but I did…

"That is the opening of 1st Invictus Games in 2014. Prince Harry is sitting just out of photo to right of Charles."

"Interesting to choose an important moment for Harry to celebrate the other brother."

Meghan Markle's husband is expected to fly into the UK next week ahead of the July 1 unveiling of a statue in honour of Princess Diana. The two brothers would be seen together at the Kensington Palace ceremony.