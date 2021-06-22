Emilia Clarke opens about how she felt about Game of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke shared how she felt about the ending of Game of Thrones.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, shared how she coped with the show’s ending.

For the unversed, her character was killed off in the final season by Jon Snow that broke hearts.

When asked if she made her peace with the fate she said: "I really have. I really, really, really have. I think it’ll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what Game of Thrones was, because there’s just too much me in it".

"Daenerys has a part of my heart. She is in there, and I’ll never forget. I can’t remember who I was talking to, but they were like, 'Oh my God, when you say ‘she,’ you’re talking about Daenerys.' And I was like, 'Yeah! Because she’s a whole person. She’s got her own life that I explore'".