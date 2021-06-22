Ashley Graham inspires followers to embrace their bodies

Supermodel Ashley Graham has rallied for body positivity and shared some words of wisdom to her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a selfie and reminded her followers to love their own skin.

"As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"I hope these photos I've been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivates you to love the skin you're in.

"Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it's easy to tell yourself the lie that you're not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, 'flawless' enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it's hot out there and so are you.

"Don't let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say 'I love you' to yourself every day)!" she concluded.