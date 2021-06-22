Meghan and Harry to keep royal titles as Queen decides to spare them

The Queen will let Harry, Meghan keep keep their titles to not look petty in public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be able to keep their royal titles as Queen might decide against the stripping of them.



This is because the royal family does not want to look petty in public and do anything that damages their reputation.

According to the CEO of Republic, an anti-monarchist group, said the Queen will let the Sussexes keep their titles to maintain the family's good image.



"I think it is very unlikely that they would move to take away those titles. It depends on how far Meghan and Harry go and whether they do anything which causes significant controversy," Smith told Express UK.

"In which case, they may see it as an opportunity to take those titles off them. It may be that there is a build-up of concern about them using those titles to pursue commercial projects, leading to a body of public opinion to get rid of them," he said.

"I think that the public does not care and is not interested in them using those titles to pursue commercial projects."

He continued: "Being proactive or acting without any prompt to take those titles off them would backfire badly on the royals. It would just seem petty and vindictive."