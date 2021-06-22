Meghan Markle shut down senior aide with harsh remark about her bullying

Meghan Markle has come under fire over her cold response after she was confronted over her treatment of her staffers.



Meghan Markle is catching flak for the harsh reaction she gave when she was first confronted over her bullying behaviour towards Palace staffers.

The new edition of Robert Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers, brings to light the intensity of the tensions rife within the Palace.

The writer claims, as per The Times, that the Duchess of Sussex was first confronted about her behavior back in 2017 at the time of the couple’s engagement.

The actor was reportedly told by a senior aide that her that her behavior was causing difficulties for the Palace staff. Responding to that, Meghan had reportedly said: "It’s not my job to coddle people."

The bullying accusations against the former actor are currently under investigation and the results of the probe could get released by next year.