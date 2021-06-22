Prince William and Kate winning in feud against Harry, Meghan by 10 goals: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to losing in their battle against Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.



While speaking on Sunrise, royal commentator Kylie Gullies said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ahead in the royal rift and are “winning by 10 goals.”

"I am not heavily invested in the royal dramas but I find it interesting which side's publicity team is looking to who. And who has the media onside.”

"That is really the crux of who comes out looking like the good guy and who comes out as the bad guy. At the moment William and Kate are winning by 10 goals,” she went on to say.

“I think Meghan did come in and she probably with her American way was very 'let's get this done' and then maybe upset the apple cart. Maybe some of William's staff did take exception to it,” she continued.

"I tend to believe, William got put off slightly, then confronted Harry. Harry of course is going to defend Meghan,” she added.

"It was always going to happen. They decided to go their separate ways because they had one combined communications manager and perhaps that was never going to work. If they did stick it out, you wouldn't have these warring sides,” she said.