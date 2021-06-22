William and Kate feared Harry would leak their chats through his ‘Sussex network’

All eyes were on Prince William and Prince Harry when they put up a united front after Prince Philip's funeral in April this year.



It has now been revealed what went down after the two feuding brothers were behind closed doors, away from the camera.

Even though quite a few royal fans were hoping that they reconcile and meet alongside Kate Middleton—who played a big part in getting them together—it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge avoided having a meeting with Harry because they feared yet another chat leak.

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey wrote in his book, Battle of Brothers: "They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network."