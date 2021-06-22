 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to hand Sussex titles to William's kids Charlotte and Louis

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to hand Sussex titles to Williams kids Charlotte and Louis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire again as a former diplomat urged them to hand their  Sussex titles  to Prince William and Kate Middleton's children   Charlotte and Louis.

Adrian Hill warned the Duke of Sussex  his 'sniping' at his family must be  stopped, adding  that the couple needed to understand they cannot “have it both ways” by only accepting publicity when it suits them.

Hill told Express.co.uk: "If Harry wants to become a Hollywood star, that's up to him, but for myself as a person who regards himself from Sussex - lived there thirty years, plus mother's family - one cannot help wondering why the Queen's advisers allow Harry and Meghan to carry on claiming a connection with Sussex let alone as Duke and Duchess.

“There are two dukes already resident, one at Arundel and the other at Goodwood and both families do a great deal for the local community.

“Both are in West Sussex so a Duke and Duchess would have brought something glamorous to East Sussex.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as ‘senior’ royals last year and have since confirmed they won’t return as working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives have changed considerably – with Harry and Meghan living in Montecito with their two children Archie and newborn baby girl Lili .

