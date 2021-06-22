Alex Rodriguez enjoys night out with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez's former fiance Alex Rodriguez has been spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus.
The former baseball player has been seen enjoying a night out with Lindsay Shookus on her birthday.
Rodriguez and Lopez split in April this year before she rekindled her romance with old flame Affleck.
The 45-year-old was having a good time with Lindsay Shookus during her birthday party on Saturday, according to a clip from Page Six.
In the footage that went viral on social media, Rodriguez and Lindsay can be seen seating next to each other and enjoying get-together at backyard in the Hamptons.
'The Jenny From The Block' singer has reunited with her old beau Ben - almost two decades after initially breaking up - and it looks like ARod is also moving on.
Alex Rodriguez's representative told a outlet: "There is absolutely [nothing] there. They’ve been friends for 15 years."