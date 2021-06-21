Meghan Markle touches on inspiration for ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

Meghan Markle recently weighed in on her inspiration for creating her new children’s book The Bench.

The former royal wore her heart on her sleeve and according to Page Six, admitted, “I often find — and especially in this past year —I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet.”

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock [Archie] to sleep or carry him or, you know those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”