Mon Jun 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2021

Taylor Swift recalls dad saving guitar picks from Red tour: ‘If they’re needed’

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift recently turned to social media and penned a loving and short note in honor of her dad for Father’s Day.

The note detailed his excitement over the Red album and read, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed’.”

Check it out below:


