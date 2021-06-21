 
Mon Jun 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2021

Khloe Kardashian glad to have Tristan Thompson by her side on Father's Day celebrations

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
Khloe Kardashian glad to have Tristan Thompson by her side on Fathers Day celebrations

Khloe Kardashian is glad to have her man Tristan Thompson by her side to celebrate Father’s Day with their daughter True Thompson.

A source told People that the basketball star is spending time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their three-year-old daughter in Los Angeles.

"Tristan is back in L.A. to celebrate Father's Day with Khloé and True. He spent a lot of time away from L.A. during the [basketball] season," the source explained, adding that "Khloé is happy to have him back."

Regarding their on and off relationship, the source shared that they have been doing well and are still in the works of having another child.

"She and Tristan are good. They are planning some summer vacations together," the source continues. "They also still talk about giving True a sibling."

